"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard has testified for a second day in the widely followed defamation case brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, describing times she said he kicked her in the back and injured her nose when he felt jealous.

In one case, she said on Thursday Depp became upset when he learned she had kissed actor James Franco for a scene in 2015 movie "The Adderall Diaries."

On board a private plane, Depp called Heard a "slut" and asked in sexually explicit language what Franco "had done to my body," she said, adding that Depp smelled like weed and alcohol.

Heard said she switched seats several times during the flight, and Depp threw ice cubes and utensils at her.

At one point, Depp came behind her and kicked her in the back, she said. Security guards and staff on the plane did not react, she added.

"I was embarrassed that he could kick me to the ground in front of people," Heard said.

Another time, Depp accused Heard of flirting with someone at the Met Gala in New York, she said. In their hotel room after the event, he shoved her and the pair struggled.

"At some point, he just whacks me in the face," she said. "I suspected I had a broken nose."

Heard had told the jury on Wednesday that Depp assaulted her multiple times before and during their brief marriage.

Depp, 58, testified earlier in the trial that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the one who was the abuser.

