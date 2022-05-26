Grief at the massacre of 19 small children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas has spilled into confrontation, as angry questions mounted over gun control –– and whether this latest tragedy could have been prevented.

The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of America's worst school shooting in a decade, committed by Salvador Ramos, a disturbed 18-year-old armed with a legally bought assault rifle.

Pressed on how the teen was able to obtain the murder weapon, the Texas Governor Greg Abbott repeatedly brushed aside suggestions that tougher gun laws were needed in his state –– where attachment to the right to bear arms runs deep.

"I consider this person to have been pure evil," Abbott said, articulating a position commonly held among US Republicans –– that unfettered access to weapons is not to blame for the country's gun violence epidemic.

Abbott's stance was echoed by the powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby, which issued a statement labeling the shooter as "a lone, deranged criminal."

But the governor was called out by a rival Democrat, who loudly interrupted the briefing to accuse him of deadly inaction.

"This is on you," heckled Beto O'Rourke, a fervent gun control advocate who is challenging Abbott for his job come November.

"You are doing nothing!" he charged. "This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything."

O'Rourke's interruption came a day after President Joe Biden, in an emotional address, called on lawmakers to take on America's powerful gun lobby and enact tougher laws.

'Horror and pain'

In the shattered community of Uvalde, a small mainly Hispanic town about an hour from the Mexican border, there was outrage, too, at how such a tragedy could have occurred.

"I'm sad, and I'm angry at our government, for not doing more about gun control," Rosie Buantel, a middle-aged local resident, told the AFP news agency.

"We've gone through this one too many times. And still, there's nothing done."

Aida Hernandez, a local woman in her 60s who used to teach at the school and knew the victims, was weeping as she left mass at Uvalde's Sacred Heart church.

"I'm still in shock," she said, describing her "horror and pain."

As broken families shared their news on social media, the names of the murdered children, most of Latino heritage, began coming out: they included Ellie Garcia, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos and Uziyah Garcia.