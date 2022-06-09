WORLD
4 MIN READ
Somalia leader urges world to 'save our people' from looming famine
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud uses his inauguration ceremony to seek international aid as famine approaches the drought-hit East African country.
Somalia leader urges world to 'save our people' from looming famine
Multiple appeals for aid have gone largely unnoticed so far, with nearly half the country's population going hungry and more than 200,000 people on the brink of starvation. / Reuters Archive
June 9, 2022

Somalia's newly elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has used his inauguration speech to appeal for international help to stave off a famine that threatens his drought-stricken country.

"There are fears that starvation may strike in some areas," Mohamud said on Thursday, urging "the diaspora and the world to play a role in saving our people who were affected by the drought".

"These conditions were caused by accumulated problems including climate change, destruction of our economic resources and the weakness of our government institutions. Therefore, my government will establish an agency for environmental matters," he said.

Aid agencies have warned of an approaching famine as cases of severe malnutrition among children shoot up in the troubled Horn of Africa nation, which is battling a record drought following four failed rainy seasons.

Multiple appeals for aid have gone largely unnoticed so far, with nearly half the country's population going hungry and more than 200,000 people on the brink of starvation, the United Nations said on Monday.

The drought crisis has also hit Somalia's neighbours, Ethiopia and Kenya, whose presidents were among the foreign leaders attending Thursday's ceremony, held under heavy security in the Mogadishu airport complex.

In addition to tackling the looming famine, Mohamud – who previously served as president between 2012 and 2017 – faces a grinding militant insurgency in parts of the country, making humanitarian access a challenge.

In a sign of the lingering threat, militants fired several rounds of mortar shells in neighbourhoods near the airport in an overnight attack.

READ MORE:UN warns of 'dire situation' in drought-hit Somalia

Recommended

Mohamud vows to foster stability

A former academic and peace activist, Mohamud's first term was dogged by high-profile corruption scandals and political turmoil, with two of his three prime ministerial appointees forced out, and two central bank governors resigning.

The first Somali leader to win a second term, he has promised to transform Somalia into "a peaceful country that is at peace with the world" and repair damage inflicted by months of political infighting, both at the executive level and between states and the central government.

He vowed on Thursday to foster "political stability through consultation, mutual endorsement, and unity among ... the federal government and federal member states," striking a contrasting tone to his confrontational predecessor Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo.

Somalia's international partners have welcomed the election of Mohamud, with many hoping it will draw a line under a long-running political crisis that has distracted the government from tackling the Al Shabab insurgency and the devastating drought.

The United Nations mission in Somalia issued a statement on Twitter saying it "congratulates President HassanSMohamud on his inauguration today, and looks forward to working with his administration in support of achieving national priorities".

Meanwhile, calls for international aid have raised less than 20 percent of the money needed to avert a repeat of the 2011 famine in Somalia that killed 260,000 people – half of them children under the age of six.

READ MORE: Somalia desperate for April rainfall to end a deadly drought season

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions