President Joe Biden has said a recession "is not inevitable" and the American people are "really, really down" after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets.

In Thursday's interview with the Associated Press news agency, Biden bristled at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year's Covid-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument "bizarre."

As for the overall American mindset, Biden said, "People are really, really down."

"The need for mental health in America, it has skyrocketed, because people have seen everything upset. Everything they’ve counted on upset. But most of it's the consequence of what's happened, what happened as a consequence of the Covid crisis."

Biden also addressed the economists' warnings that the US economy is heading into a recession.

"First of all, it's not inevitable," he said. "Secondly, we’re in a stronger position than any nation in the world to overcome this inflation."

As for the causes of inflation, Biden flashed some defensiveness on that count.

"If it’s my fault, why is it the case in every other major industrial country in the world that inflation is higher? You ask yourself that? I’m not being a wise guy," he said.

The president said he saw the reason for optimism with the 3.6 percent unemployment rate and America’s relative strength in the world.