Mariah Carey has been inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, part of a class that also includes Pharrell, Steve Miller and the Isley Brothers.

This edition of the gala that honours the composers behind pop culture's most indelible hits was years in the making, after the 51st annual edition originally slated for 2020 was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A true industry award and who's who of music, the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala foregoes a televised event in favour of a festive dinner and intimate concert.

But even without a broadcast, the Manhattan ballroom was glowing with star power, not least thanks to Carey, who strutted the stage in a glittering gown as she accepted the coveted honour.

Carey — whose songwriting talent has long been overshadowed by her elastic vocal range and pop star image — doubled as the night's stand-up comedian.

She made light of her own reputation as high-maintenance, at one point donning sunglasses to make a point about the less than ideal lighting.

'Unsung heroes'