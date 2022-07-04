Monday, July 4, 2022

Ukraine, Türkiye, UN in talks over grain exports

Ukraine is holding talks with Türkiye and the United Nations to secure guarantees for grain exports from Ukrainian ports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Talks are in fact going on now with Türkiye and the UN (and) our representatives who are responsible for the security of the grain that leaves our ports," Zelenskyy told a news conference alongside Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

"This is a very important thing that someone guarantees the security of ships for this or that country - apart from Russia, which we do not trust. We, therefore, need security for those ships which will come here to load foodstuffs."

Ukraine reconstruction estimated to cost $750B

Reconstructing Ukraine is expected to cost $750 billion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, insisting that seized Russian assets should be used to pay for the recovery of his country.

Speaking to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in southern Switzerland, he said Ukraine's recovery "is already estimated at $750 billion. We believe that the key source of recovery should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs."

Britons, Moroccan appeal against death sentence in separatist-held Ukraine

British citizen Aiden Aslin and Moroccan Brahim Saadun, sentenced to death by a court in separatist-controlled Ukraine, have submitted their appeals against the verdict.

In June, Aslin, Saadun and another British citizen, Shaun Pinner, were accused of acting as mercenaries for Ukraine and sentenced to death by separatist authorities in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic.

Britain has expressed fury over the death sentences handed to the two Britons in the case.

UK: Russians must be accountable for Ukraine conflict

Russia needs to help pay for the damage it has inflicted on Ukraine during its "appalling war" while Kiev also needed help to revive its battered economy, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"Russia needs to be held to account for this appalling war," Truss said on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano. "We are looking at options for the deployment of Russian assets."

Britain is looking at legislation to seize assets from people responsible for the conflict, Truss said.

Putin orders Ukraine offensive to continue after capture of Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to press ahead with Moscow's offensive in Ukraine after troops took control of the entire Lugansk region.

"Military units, including the East group and the West group, must carry out their tasks according to previously approved plans," Putin told Shoigu.

"I hope that everything will continue in their direction as has happened in Luhansk so far."

Zelenskyy: Ukraine reconstruction 'common task' of democratic world

Rebuilding Ukraine is the "common task of the whole democratic world", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, insisting the recovery of his country would serve world peace.

"Reconstruction of Ukraine is the biggest contribution to the support of global peace," Zelensky said, speaking via video link to an international conference in southern Switzerland on rebuilding his nation.