Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who has been fatally shot at a campaign event in western Japan, is credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise and constant turnover among leaders.

Abe had been the country’s longest-serving prime minister. Here is a look at some key dates in his life and career.

September 21, 1954: Abe the son of Shintaro Abe, who served as Japan’s foreign minister, and grandson of Nobusuke Kishi, a former prime minister, is born in Tokyo.

1977: He graduates from Seikei University in Tokyo with a degree in political science, after which he moves to the US to study public policy at the University of Southern California for three semesters.

1979: He begins working at Kobe Steel as the firm was expanding its presence abroad.

1982: Abe leaves the company to pursue new positions at the Foreign Ministry and with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

READ MORE: Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe shot dead while giving campaign speech

1993: He gets elected as a LDP legislator representing the southwestern prefecture of Yamaguchi.

Abe, already viewed as a conservative, becomes a member of and eventually leads the party's largest faction, Seiwakai, that had once been headed by his father, who died in 1991.

2005: Abe is appointed chief cabinet secretary under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, during which he leads negotiations to return Japanese citizens abducted to North Korea. The same year, he is elected head of the LDP, putting him in line to take over as prime minister.