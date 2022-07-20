Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has told the country's fractious parties they will have to support him at a crucial confidence vote or accept responsibility for a crisis analysts say could end in snap elections.

Draghi said on Wednesday now was not the time for political uncertainty within the eurozone's third largest economy, amid a myriad of domestic and geopolitical challenges, from a struggling economy to the Ukraine crisis.

"We now need staunch support for the government's programme," Draghi told the Senate. "The only way forward if we want to stay together is to rebuild afresh this (government) pact with courage, selflessness, credibility."

"Are you ready?...You don't owe this answer to me, but to all Italians," he said.

The stern speech by a usually softly-spoken Draghi suggested that the former leader of the European Central Bank was prepared to stay — but on one condition: if the wildly disparate parties pledge anew to a common agenda.

Political uncertainty

The crisis was sparked by the refusal by the Five Star Movement, a coalition member, to opt out of a confidence vote last week.