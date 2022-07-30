Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization has “neutralised” a PKK terrorist, who was among the perpetrators of the 2008 Istanbul terrorist attack, in Syria, according to security sources.

The terrorist, Nusret Tebis (code-named “Rustem”) was found on Saturday, hiding in an apartment in the northeastern city of Al-Hasakah, 60 kilometres south of the Turkish border.

The fugitive PKK terrorist, who was on Türkiye’s most wanted terrorists list, joined the terrorist organisation in 1995 from Türkiye’s eastern Siirt province.

He had reportedly fled to northern Iraq after the 2008 terrorist attack in Istanbul’s Gungoren district.

On July 27, 2008, the terror group targeted civilians in Gungoren by detonating two bombs planted in garbage containers when streets were packed with people in the evening.

The deadly explosions killed 18 civilians and wounded at least 154 others.