TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye ‘neutralises’ PKK terrorist involved in 2008 Istanbul attack
Nusret Tebis, who was on Türkiye’s most wanted terrorists list for his involvement in deadly explosions in the Turkish metropolis, was hiding in the northeastern Syrian city of Al-Hasakah.
Türkiye ‘neutralises’ PKK terrorist involved in 2008 Istanbul attack
Tebis, who joined the PKK terrorist organisation in 1995, had reportedly fled to northern Iraq after the attack in Istanbul’s Gungoren district. / AA Archive
July 30, 2022

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization has “neutralised” a PKK terrorist, who was among the perpetrators of the 2008 Istanbul terrorist attack, in Syria, according to security sources.

The terrorist, Nusret Tebis (code-named “Rustem”) was found on Saturday, hiding in an apartment in the northeastern city of Al-Hasakah, 60 kilometres south of the Turkish border.

The fugitive PKK terrorist, who was on Türkiye’s most wanted terrorists list, joined the terrorist organisation in 1995 from Türkiye’s eastern Siirt province.

He had reportedly fled to northern Iraq after the 2008 terrorist attack in Istanbul’s Gungoren district.

On July 27, 2008, the terror group targeted civilians in Gungoren by detonating two bombs planted in garbage containers when streets were packed with people in the evening.

The deadly explosions killed 18 civilians and wounded at least 154 others.

Recommended

Turkish authorities use “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges Europe's tougher anti-terrorism stance

READ MORE:Was Duhok terror attack aimed at poisoning Türkiye-Iraq ties?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks