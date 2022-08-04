Türkiye and Malaysia can contribute significantly to solving regional and global problems by working together in multilateral forums, Turkish foreign minister has said.

Writing in an exclusive article for the Malaysian daily, The New Straits Times, on Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed hope that his visit would "pave new avenues of cooperation and strengthen existing ones" and hailed longstanding and promising cooperation between the two countries.

Cavusoglu was in Malaysia between August 3 and 4 at the invitation of his counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah

In the piece, he expressed hope that his visit would "pave new avenues of cooperation and strengthen existing ones" and hailed longstanding and promising cooperation between the two countries.

Affirming to achieve a trade volume target of $5 billion soon, Cavusoglu noted that the two countries aim to realise "mutual commitment in fulfilling the considerable potential in trade and elevate it to greater levels."

'Asia Anew'