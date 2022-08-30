Zombie ice from the massive Greenland ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 27 centimetres or 10 inches on its own but with an uneven impact that could be devastating for certain coastal areas.

Zombie or doomed ice is ice that is still attached to thicker areas of ice, but is no longer getting fed by those larger glaciers. That's because the parent glaciers are getting less replenishing snow.

The doomed ice is melting from climate change, said the co-author of a study released on Monday William Colgan.

“It’s dead ice. It’s just going to melt and disappear from the ice sheet,” Colgan, who is a glaciologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, said in an interview.

“This ice has been consigned to the ocean, regardless of what climate (emissions) scenario we take now.”

Study lead author Jason Box, a glaciologist at the Greenland survey, said it is “more like one foot in the grave.”

The unavoidable 27 centimetres in the study is more than twice as much sea level rise as scientists had previously expected from the melting of Greenland’s ice sheet. The study in the journal Nature Climate Change said it could reach as much as 78 centimetres (30 inches).

By contrast, last year’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report projected a range of 6 to 13 centimetres (2 to 5 inches) for likely sea level rise from Greenland ice melt by the year 2100.

Starving ice

What scientists did for the study was look at the ice in balance.

In perfect equilibrium, snowfall in the mountains in Greenland flows down and recharges and thickens the sides of glaciers, balancing out what’s melting on the edges. But in the last few decades there’s less replenishment and more melting, creating imbalance.

Study authors looked at the ratio of what’s being added to what’s being lost and calculated that 3.3 percent of Greenland’s total ice volume will melt no matter what happens with the world cutting carbon pollution, Colgan said.