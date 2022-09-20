German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants more members to join the European Union’s eastern flank, but first, he has called for reforms in the 27-nation bloc to overhaul its basic decision-making process on issues such as foreign policy and taxation.

His vision would see nine more countries join the European Union (EU) at a time when the current union is being threatened by a long war in Ukraine and relations with Russia torn to smithereens.

Also, a major worry for Scholz is Germany’s waning authority in Europe. There are fissures that, if not carefully managed, could see severance of a few countries from the EU.

Hungary, Italy, and Spain have already loudly voiced their concerns on matters surrounding support for the Ukraine war, energy sharing, and relations with Russia, in no particular order.

New members would shore up Germany’s position as the main authority in Europe but would also sign up for Europe’s fading vision on internal and foreign policy.

Self-serving

Scholz’s idea is being seen as self-serving. Developments at a recent EU energy commission meeting sent a clear message to Germany that this winter, countries like Italy and Greece, and Spain, to an extent, might reluctantly share their gas with Germany, which means cutting industrial output in their own countries. But this sort of altruistic gesture might not be found next winter.

Germany is desperate to secure a new energy deal with anyone bar Russia, but long-term energy deals are difficult to negotiate and often take years to sign.

That’s why bringing in new members to the EU would also bring in their resources; most of these countries are fairly economically weak and would be happy to sell their assets to Germany's industry and its burgeoning energy needs.

Scholz is eyeing Western Balkan countries, Ukraine, neighbouring Moldova, and even Georgia to help serve Germany’s energy needs.

He’s called for a “true internal energy market that supplies Europe with hydro-power from the north, wind from the coasts, and solar energy from the south.”

Skilled worker shortage

A recent survey by the Institute for Economic Research in Germany found that nearly 50 percent of companies surveyed said they were short of skilled workers. This figure has gone up from the last time the survey was conducted in April.

The sectors most affected are hospitality, retail, construction, and warehousing. Scholz’s idea of bringing in EU workers would fill the void and help calm down anti-migration voices within the country.

Many of Germany’s hospitals, particularly in rural areas, are in dire need of nurses and doctors, and its booming IT sector is deficient in fresh recruits.