A delegation of Pakistanis, including a former government minister, met Israeli Foreign Ministry officials in Jerusalem, the leader of the group and trip organisers have said.

The trip organiser said on Wednesday that the delegation included representatives from the American Muslims and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council and Sharaka, a US-based non-government group founded in the wake of the Abraham Accords, which was brokered by the Trump administration in 2020 and normalised relations between Israel and four Arab countries — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

"Yes, I am in Jerusalem with a delegation to promote interfaith harmony," Nasim Ashraf, the head of the delegation, told The Associated Press by phone.

He refused to give any further details about other members of the delegation.

Ashraf used to be Pakistan's development minister and the chairman of the Pakistani Cricket Board.

Diplomatic ties with Israel?