The main perpetrator of an assault against a group of women at a barbecue restaurant in China has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Friday's decision came after the case sparked national debate over gender-based violence.

Chen Jizhi started hitting the women after they rejected his "harassment" in the early hours of June 10 in Tangshan city, east of the capital Beijing, the court said in a statement.

When the women resisted, Chen and his group of friends attacked them with chairs and bottles, the court said, with the four women suffering "light" injuries.

The authorities have painted the incident as a gang-related crime, despite calls for a reckoning over violence against women after footage of the attack was widely shared.

Violence against women