Saturday, September 24, 2022

Russian police block mobilisation protests, arrest hundreds

Russian police moved quickly to disperse protests against President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation order, arresting hundreds, in scores of cities across the country.

Police detained nearly 750 people, including over 370 in Moscow and some 150 in St Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, an independent website that monitors political arrests in Russia. Some of the arrested individuals were minors, OVD-Info said.

Tough penalties for Russians fleeing conscription

Putin signed a decree doubling prison sentences for those fleeing a mandatory call-up for military duty from five to 10 years.

Also under the decree, soldiers who surrender voluntarily to the enemy army could face 10 years in prison, and those who plunder during wartime could be sentenced to 15 years.

Putin also signed another decree allowing foreigners serving in the Russian army to apply for citizenship without a residence permit, applying to foreigners who have entered into a contract with the Russian armed forces for a period of at least one year.

EU candidate Serbia and Russia sign foreign policy agreement

Serbia has signed an agreement with Russia for mutual “consultations” on foreign policy matters, the Balkan country’s media have reported.

Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Nikola Selakovic signed the agreement Friday along with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

The consultation plan covered by the agreement is expected to last for two years, Serbia's foreign ministry said in a Friday statement.

Russia replaces top logistics general amid mobilisation

Russia has announced the replacement of its highest ranking general in charge of logistics amid a mobilisation drive for the Ukraine military operation that revealed widespread logistical problems.

"Army General Dmitry Bulgakov has been relieved of the post of deputy minister of defence" and will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the defence ministry said on Telegram.

Mizintsev, aged 60, is under British sanctions over his role in the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, seized by Russian troops in May.

Iran regrets Ukraine's downgrading of ties over drones

Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade ties over the reported supply of Iranian drones to Russia, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Nasser Kanaani said Ukraine should "refrain from being influenced by third parties who seek to destroy relations between the two countries," a ministry statement said. Kanaani added that Ukraine's decision was "based on unconfirmed reports and resulted from a media hype by foreign parties."