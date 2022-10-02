US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said he sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China but added Beijing was trying to establish a "new normal" with its military activities around the island.

"I don't see an imminent invasion," Austin said in an interview broadcast on CNN on Sunday.

"What we do see is China moving to establish what we would call a new normal. Increased activity – we saw a number of centre line crossings of the Taiwan Strait by their aircraft. That number has increased over time. We've seen more activity with their surface vessels and waters in and around Taiwan."

A visit to Taiwan early in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China, which subsequently launched military drills near the island. Those have continued, although on a much-reduced scale.

The United States and its allies responded to the drills by continuing to sail through the region. A US Navy warship and a Canadian frigate made a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait on September 20.

WATCH: China hits back at US House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Working to 'reopen' cooperation with China