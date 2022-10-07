Friday, October 7, 2022

Death toll in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 11

The death toll rose to 11 after a Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia city, said an official.

In a statement, Andriy Kurtev, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, noted the ongoing search and rescue efforts in the city.

Kurtev said that "11 people are known to have been killed in total. At least 15 more people are still missing."

Lavrov slams Zelenskyy over call for preemptive NATO strikes on Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has harshly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call on NATO to launch preemptive strikes against Russia.

Speaking at a meeting of the political party United Russia via video conference, Lavrov said Zelenskyy's words are evidence that Kiev poses a threat to the global community.

"Yesterday (Thursday), Zelenskyy called on his Western masters to launch a preemptive nuclear strike against Russia," he noted, saying that the call is "another proof of threats by the Kiev regime."

Britain slaps down Russia's push for secret UN vote on Ukraine

Britain rejected Russia's call for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly next week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and requested that the 193-member body vote publicly.

Moscow has moved to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.

The General Assembly is set to vote on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation."

France creates 100M Euro fund for Ukraine to buy arms

France has created a fund, initially worth 100 million euros ($98 million), for Ukraine to directly buy weapons and other materials it needs in its war against Russia, President Emmanuel Macron said.

"We are setting up this special, dedicated fund initially with 100 million euros to allow the acquisition of equipment that we have already delivered and that we will continue to do so in terms of weapons, meaning defensive ones," Macron said after an EU summit in Prague.

He added that discussions were being held, particularly with Denmark, to deliver more highly accurate CAESAR truck-mounted cannons to Ukraine, on top of the 18 it has already given.

Four more grain ships leave Ukraine under Türkiye-brokered deal

Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement did not disclose the point of origin of the ships but said the export of Ukrainian grain continues without letup.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

Russia will consider its own investigation into Nord Stream incidents

Russia will consider its own investigation into Nord Stream pipelines' leaks as Denmark does not want Russia to be engaged in its own examination, Russian embassy in Denmark said on its website.

It also said that refusal by Denmark to allow Russia to be part of the investigation undermines the reliability of any future results.

Eastern Commander latest Russian general to be sacked as defeats mount

Russia has sacked the commander of its Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko, the Russian news site RBC reported- the latest reshuffle of top brass amid a string of battlefield reversals in Ukraine.

RBC cited publicly available state registers to report that Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov had been appointed to head the Eastern Military District, which covers troops based in Russia's Far East, though much of its strength is currently deployed in Ukraine.

Muradov, who was sanctioned by the European Union in February, previously served in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine calls on Russia troops to lay down arms

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has called on Russian troops to lay down their arms, promising them "life and safety".