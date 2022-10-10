POLITICS
4 MIN READ
In Pictures: Injured sea turtles to be released back into Turkish waters
After being treated, four of the eleven sea turtles in Mugla, Türkiye, will be transferred back into the Mediterranean Sea.
In Pictures: Injured sea turtles to be released back into Turkish waters
Caretta caretta sea turtles are being cared for at Türkiye’s Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (DEKAMER) in Ortaca district of Mugla province. / AA
October 10, 2022

Türkiye is one of the countries whose beaches offer Caretta caretta sea turtles a safe haven to lay eggs. The omnivorous sea turtles can be found in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean Sea, which is where Türkiye comes in.

The saltwater turtle comes ashore every two to three years, laying eggs in the same location it was born, and then travels back into the sea.

According to Türkiye’s Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (DEKAMER) Laboratory Manager Melis Yilmaz, some of the sea turtles being treated at the centre will soon be reunited with the pristine blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Caretta caretta turtles, who come to Türkiye’s Mediterranean coast to hatch eggs, are under protection, as they are considered threatened, with 'vulnerable' status as per IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) criteria.

Recommended

Also known as loggerhead sea turtles, Caretta caretta is an endangered species of oceanic turtle. The southern beaches of Türkiye are a known nesting area for the species which lays its eggs on beaches on the west Mediterranean coast of the country.

DEKAMER authorities say that four of the eleven sea turtles in their care will soon be released back into the wild. The treatments of "Eylul Kas", "Minik", "Niles" and "Findik", four sea turtles hosted at the centre for the past year, have been completed.

Scientists and DEKAMER workers are observing the swimming, diving and breathing movements of the turtles that have been moved into special tanks to ease their transition into their natural habitat.

DEKAMER, located near Iztuzu Beach in Mugla, where the Dalyan river meets the Mediterranean Sea, has been a temporary home to injured sea turtles coming in from various coasts of Türkiye since 2008.READ MORE: Caretta caretta sea turtles set up nests on Türkiye’s beaches

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president