Saturday, October 15, 2022

The Russian Defence Ministry said that two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed.

The ministry said in a statement that the shooting took place in the Belgorod region. It said that the two volunteers from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice and were killed by return fire.

The ministry called the incident a "terrorist" attack.

Russia fuel depot shelling

A fuel depot in Russia's Belgorod region caught fire after shelling, its governor said, without specifying the origin of the shelling.

"Emergency services are already battling the fire. There is no danger of [the fire] spreading," the governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on social media, posting a picture of flames and black smoke rising into the air.

Russian border regions including Belgorod have accused Ukraine of attacking targets including power lines and fuel stores since Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from Kiev.

EU's foreign policy chief vows unwavering military support for Ukraine

Josep Borrell pledged continued military support to Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"We have to explain to our people that we have to continue to support Ukraine militarily, economically, diplomatically because it is in our own interest," Borrell told a meeting of the Party of European Socialists in the German capital Berlin.

The EU official said they have to continue to provide arms to Ukraine for "as much as needed and for as long as needed".

World Bank: Ukraine has tenfold increase in poverty due to war

Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities away from the front lines will complicate the dire economic situation facing the country, which has already seen a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a top World Bank official said.

Arup Banerji, World Bank regional country director for Eastern Europe, said Ukraine's rapid restoration of power after this week's large-scale Russian attacks on energy facilities reflected the efficiency of the wartime system, but Russia's shift in tactics has elevated risks.

"If this continues, the outlook is going to be much, much harder," he told Reuters in an interview.

"As winter really starts biting ... certainly by December or January, and if the houses are not repaired ... there may be another internal wave of migration, of internally displaced persons."

Ukraine and Russia work to gain advantage in annexed regions

Regions of southern Ukraine that Russia annexed saw more heavy fighting as Ukrainian soldiers pressed a ground campaign to recapture one, and Russian forces exploded long-range missiles and Iranian-made drones in another.

Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied areas.

On Saturday, Ukrainian troops attempted to advance south along the banks of the Dnieper River toward the regional capital, of Kherson, but didn't gain any ground, according to Kirill Stremousov, a deputy head of the Russia-controlled region's Moscow-backed administration.

Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers talk as the conflict continues