Last week and more than a year since the country’s last general election was held, an Iraqi president and prime minister were finally appointed by the nation’s parliament. While it is interesting that none of the politicians appointed to high office is in any way related to those who ostensibly won last year’s election, the governmental paralysis has seen a year of significant upheavals, administrative chaos, increased insecurity and political violence, and further entrenched chronic instability in a country that has seen little stability since the US-led invasion in 2003.

This has been the longest Iraq has been without a government since elections were first held in post-Baathist Iraq. While it is rare for Iraqi governments to form immediately following the conclusion of elections, the gradually increasing interim periods between polling dates and the formation of governments presages a desperate future for the war-torn country that could see its current political process face dissolution.

Lack of popular support

As Iraq has been touted as a democracy since the ouster of long-time strongman Saddam Hussein in 2003 at the hands of an international US-led coalition, its success has long been predicated on the buy-in of the Iraqi people themselves.

Democracy, by its nature, relies on popular participation in the political process to derive its legitimacy butcontemporary Iraq has seen popular support for democracy rapidly decline since 2010.

In fact, the rapid decline has been matched by a longing for the stability provided bySaddam’s rule.This attitude has been reflected with increasing regularity since the invasion. While some initially greeted the downfall of the Baathists, they have now changed their minds and expressed regrets.

Kadhim al Jubouri, a Baghdad mechanic, was so jubilant that the Baathists had been ousted from power that he took to the streets and repeatedly swung a sledgehammer at Saddam’s statue in Firdaws Square in central Baghdad. The same statue was later infamously torn down by US troops in one of the more iconic images of 2003.

Jubouri was later interviewed by the BBC in 2016. Having witnessed 13 years of difference between Saddam and Iraq’s newfound democracy, Jubouri expressed that he was ashamed of having taken a hammer to hisstatueand instead now wanted Saddam back and exclaimed that, rather than just one tyrant in Baghdad’s palaces, Iraq now had one on every street corner.

This decline has presided over gradually shrinking voter turnout over the years. In the two general polls held in 2005, turnout was at 58 and 79 percent respectively. In 2010, this dipped to 62 percent which, while lower, was still an acceptable turnout which held more or less steady in 2014. However, by 2018, turnout had plummeted to 45 percent, despite the fact that Daesh had been declared defeated a year earlier, and many had expected Iraq’s ostensibly increased security situation to reflect a more stable polity.

What transpired, in reality, was a deepening of Iraq’s underlying political and social crises, far from the solely securitised atmosphere Iraqi elites had insisted was the reason behind its political malaise. In 2021, in a staggering display of public insouciance with their political elites and the almost two-decade-old promise of democratic accountability, stability and economic prosperity that had failed to materialise, almost three out of five of all Iraqis decided to boycott the elections.