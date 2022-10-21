TÜRKİYE
France's Lafarge exposed as one of key firms supporting terrorism: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he told his French counterpart Macron that cement giant Lafarge supports terror groups in northern Syria.
Erdogan says that although Türkiye is the "only country" fighting Daesh terror group in field, it is subjected to "immoral accusations." / AA
October 21, 2022

French cement giant Lafarge is now exposed as one of the most important institutions supporting terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"When I said how the French cement giant, called Lafarge, supported and helped terrorist organisations in northern Syria, the French did not understand this. I told this to (French President Emmanuel) Macron. Now in the French parliament, they asked Macron for Lafarge's account," Erdogan told the 12th Conference of Information Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul on Friday.

"At the moment, Lafarge has become one of the most important issues on the agenda of France. Lafarge is now fully exposed as one of the most important institutions supporting terrorism," Erdogan added.

Heavy fine

Lafarge was slapped Tuesday with a heavy fine of $778 million by a US court for supporting several terror groups in Syria in 2013-2014, including Daesh.

Erdogan said that although Türkiye is the "only country" fighting Daesh terror group in the field, it is subjected to "immoral accusations."

"Today, it is revealed one by one with evidence and court decisions that those who slandered us yesterday did business with Daesh, traded, and transferred millions of euros to terrorists in the same period," he added.

SOURCE:AA
