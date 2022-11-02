Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has formally received a sentence of life without parole after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman.

Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday but showed no emotion as she sentenced him to 17 consecutive life terms for the February14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale, and an additional 17 terms for the attempted murders of those he wounded.

Scherer had no other choice; the jury in Cruz's three-month penalty trial voted 9-3 on October 13 to sentence him to death, but Florida law requires unanimity for that sentence to be imposed.

Cruz acknowledged under questioning by the judge before sentencing that he is on medication but could understand what was occurring.

The sentencing came after two days' worth of parents, wives and siblings of slain victims and some of the surviving wounded walking to a lectern 20 feet to address him face to face.

The judge commended the families and wounded who testified, calling them strong, graceful and patient.

"I know you are going to be OK, because you have each other," Scherer said.

The judge's voice broke as she read the first of the 34 life sentences, but her voice gained strength and volume as she moved down the list. Some parents and other family members wept as she read.

'That’s real justice'

Families and the wounded spent two days verbally thrashing Cruz, wishing him a painful demise in prison and lamenting that he could not be sentenced to death.