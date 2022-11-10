Binance's withdrawal of its FTX offer has capped a whirlwind two days in which the world's largest crypto exchange agreed to bail out its troubled rival in the face of a liquidity crunch.

Fears were triggered, in part, after Binance said it would sell off all its holdings of FTX's exchange token FTT.

FTX struggled to meet a surge of withdrawals in recent days as the crypto market teetered on the heels of another meltdown following a $2 trillion crash earlier this spring.

In a stunning move yesterday, Binance signed a letter of intent to buy its second-largest rival, which was last valued at $32 billion.

But this morning, Binance decided to scrap its letter of intent to buy FTX, according to a company spokesperson.

"As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged U.S. agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com," the spokesperson told CoinDesk.

Shortly thereafter, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told investors that the exchange needed $8 billion to continue operating, or would risk having to file for bankruptcy.

The US Department of Justice is reportedly looking into FTX after its collapse, with Binance's concerns about FTX's books an issue likely to be flagged by investigators.

What happened to FTX?

30-year-old billionaire Bankman-Fried had been under fire for a few weeks since making some unpopular statements about crypto regulation. Shortly after, the balance sheet of FTX's sister company, Alameda Research, was leaked.

Bankman-Fried reportedly owns about 90 percent of the trading firm, and last week CoinDesk revealed that FTX and Alameda’s ties are so close that there was a co-mingling of funds: Over $2 billion of Alameda’s borrower collateral is denominated in FTT, a crypto token that FTX launched to raise funds for the exchange. FTX gave a huge chunk of that token to Alameda, and lenders allowed Alameda to use it as collateral.

“[It] shows that Bankman-Fried’s trading giant Alameda rests on a foundation largely made up of a coin that a sister company invented, not an independent asset like a fiat currency or another crypto,” wrote Ian Allison in the CoinDesk report.

Widely regarded as one of the best-run crypto firms, FTX’s finances then started unravelling in a fashion that had many observers compared to the collapse of Lehman Brothers, which triggered the 2008 financial crisis.

What both FTX and Alameda ignored is that the FTT token was highly illiquid. So when Alameda and FTX experienced liquidity crunches over the last few days and lenders came to collect, they couldn’t sell the token to repay debts. Then rumours of insolvency for FTX’s customer deposits kicked off.

That’s where Binance came in. Back when FTX was starting up, Binance was one of its earliest investors. After the leaking of Alameda’s balance sheet, Binance announced it was publicly exiting its holding of $2.1 billion in FTT tokens.