China has reported its first fatality from Covid-19 in six months with the death of a 87-year old man in Beijing.

Municipal officials announced on Sunday the man had died in the capital. They also said 621 new local cases had been detected in Beijing.

The National Health Commission also said it had recorded more than 24,000 local infections across the nation in the previous 24 hours.

While the tallies are low compared with most other countries, the latest announcements follow a recent uptick in cases in China after months of few infections being reported.

The announcements also come after Beijing declared its most significant easing of coronavirus measures to date on November 11.

Among the steps to ease the controls was a reduction of compulsory quarantine times for international arrivals.

Days later, multiple Chinese cities cancelled mass Covid-19 tests, raising hopes of an eventual reopening.

But the limited relaxation has not marked a reversal of zero-Covid, which has left China internationally isolated, wreaked havoc on the economy, and sparked protests.

READ MORE: China’s Shanghai to carry out two new rounds of mass Covid testing