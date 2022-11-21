With news of a sudden breakthrough in Iraq’s entrenched political scene making headlines late last month – and signs that the end of the latest government paralysis may be over – it would appear that the status quo has, once again, won out in the battle of wills over who decides the country’s future trajectory.

Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid was appointed as president last month after more than a year of political gridlock. Almost immediately after, Rashid appointed Shia politician Mohammed Shia al Sudani to the post of prime minister and charged him with forming a new government.

While this has been feted as welcome news, it could come with a host of difficulties as the underlying and deep-seated political problems of the country that have led it to crisis after crisis have not been addressed. If the past is anything to go by, Sudani’s success in forming a new government may be the end of one political crisis and the beginning of an entirely new one.

Sadr’s victory now a defeat

Although cleric and politician Muqtada al Sadr had the highest proportion of the dismally low turnout that saw only two out of five Iraqis vote in last year’s general election, he has effectively sidelined himself and his bloc, leaving his rivals to form a government without him.

Sadr has also made it abundantly clear that his movement will not be joining the new government, with one of his deputies saying that Prime Minister al Sudani is “clearly subordinate to the militias” – a clear reference to Sudani’s alleged links to pro-Iran Shia militant groups and politicians.

While Sadr is known for his mercurial tendencies and could very well change his mind, it should also be noted that he has had command and overall authority over several Iraqi militias backed by Iran, the most infamous of which was the Mahdi Army, known for its death squads that allegedly perpetrated sectarian cleansing campaigns against Iraq’s Sunni community.

However, Sadr’s path from electoral victory to political defeat was arguably one of his own making – with a little help from his rivals. Jubilant from his victory of having garnered 73 seats, Sadr immediately went into forging an alliance with the Sunni Taqaddum Party led by Mohammed al Habousi, as well as the leading KDP led by former President Massoud Barzani of Kurdish Regional Government.

Fearing that Sadr meant to carve them out of the political process that has enriched and empowered them since 2003, the remaining Shia parties, represented by the Coordination Framework, resisted Sadr’s plans. While they failed to prevent the reappointment of Halbousi as Speaker in January, they were successful in boycotting parliament and preventing the appointment of any of the KDP’s presidential candidates.

Sadr was not able to show strategic patience and, rather than leaning on his parliamentary majority, he ordered his MPs to resign their seats in the summer. However, he did so without agreement with his key allies, simply expecting them to follow suit. When they did not do so, he had handed over a plurality of parliamentary seats to the Coordination Framework, forcing his allies to consider new partnerships, and edging his opponents ever closer to a two-thirds consensus that has now led to a new, Sadr-free government.