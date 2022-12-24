A group of armed renegades who refused to sign a 2016 peace accord in Colombia have declared a unilateral ceasefire until the new year, the country's peace commissioner tweeted.

The news that Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) would temporarily lay down their arms came on Saturday days after the country's last recognised rebel group, the powerful National Liberation Army (ELN), also announced a truce as they conduct peace negotiations in Caracas, Venezuela.

Both organisations pledged to cease attacks against security forces until January 2.

According to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, other FARC dissidents as well as paramilitaries in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in the north, and gangs in the port of Buenaventura, the most important port on the Pacific, have also declared a ceasefire.

"We hope that real peace processes will be consolidated," Petro wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

The dissidents of FARC had refused to lay down their arms alongside their comrades six years ago, when the fearsome rebel army signed the deal with Bogota to end more than five decades of conflict.

They have continued to battle government forces, and divided into various factions. The Indepaz think tank said they total around 5,200 rebels.

