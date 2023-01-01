Colombia's government has agreed to a six-month ceasefire with the five largest armed groups operating in the country, President Gustavo Petro has announced.

The truce deal announced on Sunday, was the main objective of Petro’s "total peace" policy, which aims to end the country’s armed conflict and has persisted despite the dissolution of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2017.

The armed groups still operating in Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer, are locked in deadly disputes over drug trafficking revenues and other illegal businesses, according to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), an independent think tank.

"We have agreed to a bilateral ceasefire with the ELN, the Second Marquetalia, the Central General Staff, the AGC and the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada from January 1 to June 30, 2023, extendable depending on progress in the negotiations," Petro tweeted.

Despite the government's efforts to negotiate with Colombia's various armed groups, which include a combined total of more than 10,000 fighters, it has so far failed to contain the spiral of violence engulfing the country. Indepaz recorded nearly 100 massacres last year.

50 years of conflict

The National Liberation Army (ELN), the last recognised insurgency in the country, has been negotiating with the government since November.