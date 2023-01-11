WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gas from faulty heaters kills several people in Algeria
The country's emergency services warned that a "lack of ventilation, poor assembly (of heaters), lack of maintenance, or the use of devices not intended for heating" can cause carbon monoxide poisoning and death.
Gas from faulty heaters kills several people in Algeria
Falling temperatures across North Africa in recent days have pushed people to use heaters that burn natural gas or liquid fuels
January 11, 2023

Seventeen people have died in Algeria in several cases of carbon monoxide poisoning, emergency services said, as plummeting temperatures push people to use crude heaters emitting dangerous fumes.

Nine members of the same family - a couple, their five children and two relatives - were found at their home in the city of Bou Saada, around 250 kilometres (155 miles) south of Algiers, the civil defence agency said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

In the northeastern province of Setif, a couple and their four children were also found dead overnight after apparently breathing toxic fumes from their heater, the agency said.

Deadly gas

Two other people suffocated in the northwestern city of Mostaganem, the service added.

Recommended

All of the deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Falling temperatures across North Africa in recent days have pushed people to use heaters that burn natural gas or liquid fuels and release carbon monoxide, an odourless and potentially deadly gas.

Algeria's emergency services warned that a "lack of ventilation, poor assembly (of heaters), lack of maintenance, or the use of devices not intended for heating" can cause carbon monoxide poisoning and death. 

READ MORE: Dozens dead as forest fires spread in northern Algeria

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot