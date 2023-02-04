Saturday, February 4, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the situation on the front lines in the east of the country was getting tougher and Russia was throwing more and more troops into battle.

"The invader is putting more and more of his forces into breaking down our defences," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"It is very difficult now in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Lyman and other directions," he continued.

Russian forces are slowly gaining ground in the Donbass region, encircling the city of Bakhmut north of Donetsk and battling to take control of a nearby road which is a major supply route for Ukrainian forces.

They are also trying to capture Vuhledar, southwest of Donetsk.

Here are the other developments:

1630 GMT - 500,000 households in Ukraine's Odessa without power

An accident at an electrical substation, already damaged by Russian strikes, has left half a million households without power in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa.

Odessa region governor Maksym Marchenko described the accident as "serious," adding that the energy minister and the head of state-run electricity grid operator Ukrenergo had been sent to the city.

"A number of generators will be delivered to the region of Odessa within the next 24 hours," he said. "We expect the first generators to arrive tonight."

1452 GMT - WHO report sparks US, Russia row

The United States and Russia faced off over a World Health Organization report on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, with Moscow saying it was politically motivated and Washington calling for it to be swiftly updated.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's report, which covered events in the first nine months of 2022, classed the situation in Ukraine as one of eight acute global health emergencies.

The report documented more than 14,000 civilian casualties, with 17.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and 7.5 million Ukrainian refugees displaced across Europe. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Of 471 attacks with heavy weapons on healthcare facilities globally, 448 occurred in Ukraine, the WHO report said.

1440 GMT - Bodies of two UK aid workers killed in Ukraine recovered

The bodies of two Britons killed while trying to help people evacuate from fierce fighting in Ukraine have been recovered in a prisoner swap in which Kiev got 116 prisoners and Russia 63, Kiev officials said.

"We managed to return the bodies of the dead foreign volunteers," said Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, naming them as the two British men.

Concern had grown about their fates after the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which helped capture Soledar from Ukrainian forces, said on January 11 that one of the missing men's bodies had been found there.

1450 GMT - Zelenskyy talks to UK's Sunak about expansion of army capabilities

Zelenskyy has discussed the "further expansion of capabilities" of Ukraine's military in a call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelenskyy said he also thanked Sunak for the start of training of Ukrainian crews on Challenger 2 tanks, the supply of which to Ukraine the UK announced in January.

1415 GMT - More than 170 troops freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said. Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed.

He said the released POWs include troops who held out in Mariupol during Moscow’s months-long siege, as well as volunteer fighters from the Kherson region and snipers captured during the ongoing fierce battles for the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Russian defence officials, meanwhile, announced that 63 Russian troops had returned from Ukraine following the swap, including some “special category” prisoners whose release was secured following mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

