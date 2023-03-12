A new Pakistani cargo plane carrying 90 tonnes of relief goods, including 1,200 winterised, fire-resistant tents, has arrived in quake-hit Türkiye.

According to a statement from the Pakistani Embassy in Ankara, the relief aid with a solidarity message for Turkish people landed in the southern Adana province on Saturday.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Pakistani prime minister's special assistant who accompanied the aid, told reporters that Islamabad and Ankara are like “two hearts, one soul.”

“People of Pakistan felt the same pain and anguish as their Turkish brothers and sisters and are determined to extend every support till full recovery and rehabilitation. Keeping up with the glorious history of supporting each other under all circumstances, the Prime Minister is monitoring the earthquake relief assistance from Pakistan himself,” he added.

“Under the directions of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, earthquake relief supplies mainly winterised tents are being transported to brotherly Türkiye through air, land and sea routes,” the statement read.

“The relief operations will continue from Pakistan till the complete rehabilitation of the earthquake victims.”

Special cargo operation

Sharif was among the first leaders to visit the affected region to express solidarity with the earthquake survivors.