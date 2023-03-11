Fast News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the quality-checked tents will be dispatched by March 23. Meanwhile, another special cargo flight leaves Bangladesh for Türkiye, carrying 70 tonnes of relief items.

More than 45,000 people died in Türkiye in the 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes on February 6. (AA)

Pakistan will dispatch another 50,000 winterised tents during the next two weeks to victims of twin earthquakes in Türkiye.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement on Friday while he chaired a high-level meeting in the northeastern city of Lahore to review ongoing relief activities for victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Sharif directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to "ensure the quality" of the tents in accordance with the weather conditions of earthquake-stricken areas.

The tents will be dispatched in batches by March 23, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Islamabad has sent more than 17,000 winterised tents and over 60,000 blankets to Türkiye through air, sea and road routes.

Further aid was also planned, including a second Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief goods for the two countries will depart on Saturday from the southern port city of Karachi.

Donations from Dhaka

Bangladesh has sent its fifth Turkish special cargo flight in solidarity with earthquake victims in Türkiye, carrying 70 tonnes of relief goods that Bangladeshis and their government donated.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) started receiving donations in Bangladesh on February 8, the second day after the devastating earthquakes.

Friday's flight carried 400 tents, 300 beds (mattresses), 300 sleeping bags and 700 blankets, according to TIKA.

About 500 tonnes of relief goods have been airlifted to Türkiye from Bangladesh.

More than 45,000 people died in Türkiye in the 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes on February 6. The quakes affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces.

