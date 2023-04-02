WORLD
3 MIN READ
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guards adviser dies in Israeli attack in Syria
The slain officer was injured in last week's air strike in Syria's capital, which had killed another adviser of the Iranian force.
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guards adviser dies in Israeli attack in Syria
Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. / Reuters Archive
April 2, 2023

A military adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps has died of injuries sustained during last week's Israeli air strike near Syria's capital, the Iranian semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

He is the second officer of the elite force to be killed in Friday's air strike, the sixth attack by Israel in Syria in March, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Milad Haydari, another Revolutionary Guards military adviser and officer, was reported killed on Friday.

"Meqdad Meqdani was wounded during the Zionist attack on Friday dawn and was martyred," Mehr news said on Sunday.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting Syrian regime leader Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Iran says its officers serve in an advisory role in Syria at the invitation of Damascus. Dozens of Revolutionary Guards members, including senior officers, have been killed in Syria during the war.

The Revolutionary Guards have vowed to respond to the Israeli attack.

READ MORE: Israeli strikes in Syria wound three soldiers: Syrian regime

Recommended

Serial strikes 

Israel has conducted many air strikes in Syria this month.

While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to extend its footprint in the war-torn country.

Syria denies Western and Israeli allegations that Iran, whose top military officials frequently visit Syria, has an extensive military presence in the country.

Some 500,000 people have been killed, and around half of Syria's pre-war population has been forced from their homes.

READ MORE: Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport in Syria - regime officials

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY