Myanmar's ruling junta has confirmed that it carried out an air strike on a village in which some 100 people were reported to have been killed, drawing condemnation from the United Nations and Western powers.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said he was "horrified" by the deadly air strike, whose victims he said included schoolchildren performing dances, with the global body calling for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The death toll from the early on Tuesday morning strike on the remote Kanbalu township in the central Sagaing region remains unclear.

Initial reports put the death toll at around 50, but later tallies reported by independent media raised it to about 100. It was impossible to independently confirm details of the attack because reporting is restricted by the military government.

At least 50 fatalities and dozens of injuries were reported by BBC Burmese, The Irrawaddy and Radio Free Asia, as well as a witness contacted by the AFP news agency.

The junta confirmed late on Tuesday night that the strike had taken place, but did not say how many were killed.

"There was [a People's Defence Force] office opening ceremony... [Tuesday] morning about 8 am at Pazi Gyi village," said spokesperson Zaw Min Tun, referring to the armed anti-junta groups that have sprung up across the country since its elected government was toppled in a 2021 military coup. "We attacked that place."

Some of the dead, he added, were anti-coup fighters in uniform, though "there could be some people with civilian clothes". The spokesperson went on to blame mines planted by the People's Defence Force for some of the deaths.

READ MORE: Dozens killed in Myanmar after military junta launches air strikes

'Jet dropped bombs directly on the crowd'

A rescuer connected to a People's Defence Force group told AFP that women and children were among the dead.

After recovering bodies and transporting victims for medical treatment, he estimated the death toll could be as high as 100.