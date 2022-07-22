Friday, July 22, 2022

No ceasefire without recovering land lost to Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a ceasefire with Russia without reclaiming lost territories would only prolong the war, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

He warned that a ceasefire that allows Russia to keep Ukrainian territories seized since the offensive in February would only encourage an even wider conflict, giving Moscow an opportunity to replenish and rearm for the next round.

Zelenskyy also spoke about US-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), saying, "the Western supplies of HIMARS, while making a material difference, are much lower than what Ukraine needs to turn the tide."

Russia taking hundreds of casualties daily in Ukraine conflict – US official

The United States believes Russia's military is suffering hundreds of casualties a day in its offensive in Ukraine, and with the loss so far of thousands of lieutenants and captains, its chain of command is struggling, a senior US defence official said.

The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine has also endured significant casualties.

US to give Ukraine $270M in more military aid – White House

The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional roughly $270 million to aid in its defence against Russian offensive, including $100 million for drones, the White House said as fighting raged on in eastern Ukraine.

The package, authorised by US President Joe Biden, will allow Kiev to acquire 580 of privately-held AEVEX Aerospace LLC's Phoenix Ghost unmanned aerial vehicles, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing.

The package includes another tranche of up to around $175 million for other defense aid, a separate White House memo said.

READ MORE: ‘Beacon of hope’: Landmark Ukraine grain export deal signed in Türkiye

Russia claims it has destroyed 4 HIMARS launchers

Russia's forces destroyed four US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems between July 5 and July 20, Russia's defence ministry has said.

"Four launchers and one transport-loading vehicle for the US-made multiple launch rocket systems (HIMARS) were destroyed," it said in a daily briefing. The claims could not be independently verified.

Kremlin: Russia's Shoigu to sign grain deal in Türkiye

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will be in Türkiye to sign a deal with Ukraine over grain exports, the Kremlin has said.

In a call with reporters on Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes, we can confirm that Defence Minister Shoigu has gone to Türkiye. We can confirm that an agreement is being prepared today."

More than 20 million tonnes of grain has been trapped in southern Ukraine since Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops to the country on February 24.

Russia has increased its use of air defence missiles: Britain

Russia has increased its use of air defence missiles in a secondary ground attack mode because of critical shortages of dedicated ground-attack missiles, the British military intelligence has said.

Russia has almost certainly deployed S-300 and S-400 strategic air defence systems, designed to shoot down aircraft and missiles at long ranges, near Ukraine from the start of the attack, the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

There is a high chance of these weapons missing their intended targets and causing civilian casualties because the missiles are not optimised for this role and their crews will have little training for such missions, the Defence ministry said.