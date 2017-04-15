ISTANBUL — A group of people waved banners reading "Evet", Turkish for "yes", from the side of the boat as it made its way up the Bosphorus through the heart of Istanbul into the prosperous northern suburbs. It carried about three dozen supporters of the governing AK Party to a rally in the neighbourhood of Sariyer, a suburb north of Istanbul – and to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. One of the woman, aged in her 40s, was especially enthusiastic as she stood by the ferry's flag-laden rails, waving her flag in time with the loud "Yes" campaign song for a full half hour as it passed by neighbourhood after neighbourhood, from Besiktas to Sariyer, without any break, as the sun blazed overhead.

"We feel free after [President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has come to power [in 2002]," said another 59-years-old woman. Originally from Erdogan's hometown Rize, in Turkey's Black Sea region, she pointed to her headscarf as she spoke. For decades, Turkish women could not wear their headscarf if they had a public service job or were university students, on the grounds that the practice was against the Turkish secularism, a strict interpretation of French laicism.

"We have been liberated by Erdogan," said another woman, 63, who is also from Rize.

On Sunday, Turkish citizens will vote either "yes" or "no" in a referendum that will decide whether the country's constitution will be changed to create a fully presidential system. Campaigning officially ended at 6pm local time on Saturday.

The changes were proposed by the governing AK Party (Justice and Development Party), which argues they are necessary to make a stronger executive and break with decades of cumbersome bureaucracy, as well make the military coups which have long plagued Turkish political life less likely.

Opponents of the changes, particularly leftist and secularist opposition parties, favour remaining with the existing parliamentary model, and argue the changes would pave the way for a less democratic one-man style of leadership.

"People will make the ultimate decision [in the referendum]. Not the leaders. Allah and people will decide the outcome of the referendum. Nobody can restrict the power of the [Turkish] people," said Huseyin, a 60-years-old simit seller, who wanted to give only his first name.

Huseyin has sold simit, a traditional type of round bread, for 15 years, and said he would vote no. TRT World spoke with him on the streets of Kadikoy, a secularist stronghold.

He argued that while Turks could be careless for some issues such as traffic, they have been following the debate around the referendum extremely closely.

"We are sensitive about Turkey and the country," he said. He was sceptical about the bid to move away from the current parliamentary system but said he was keeping an open mind about whether a strong presidential system might not be as bad as critics fear.

"If Erdogan works for common people, respects the rule of law, believes democracy, and advocates freedoms, we also accept him as our leader," he said. "Then, nobody could overthrow him."