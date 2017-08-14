Sitting in her Karachi home, Jamshed Jahan Ara looks straight into the camera as she explains in a trembling voice how her family fled India during Partition in 1947.

Just six years old when she boarded an overcrowded train bound for the newly-created Muslim state of Pakistan, Ara recalls watching armed Sikhs approach – then hearing her father tell her brother to kill the women of the family if the convoy was attacked.

"One is my wife, another is my sister and one is my daughter," she recalls him saying. "So, dear, be a man. I can't shoot them. You must kill all three and we will fight (the Sikhs) till the last before we surrender.'

"I asked, 'Why would Neeam kill me. I have done nothing wrong,'" the 76-year-old tells the camera, emotion flooding her face as she remembered her father's reply: "A bullet is better (than being captured)".

On both sides of the border that divided the subcontinent 70 years ago, historians are racing to record the accounts of the last living witnesses to one of the largest, deadliest human migrations of all time.

In August 1947 the British Raj was dismantled, creating a newly independent India and East and West Pakistan.

Partition etched a deep fissure in the region and threw millions of Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs on the road to their new homeland.

Six thousand kilometres of new borders were drawn in just five weeks. Fifteen million people uprooted. Entire villages massacred. Tens of thousands of women kidnapped and raped. Possibly as many as two million lives lost.

But behind those statistics are the stories of the men and women who lived through that historic moment, the legacy of which still defines relations in South Asia.

In Pakistan's southern metropolis of Karachi, students and volunteers are transcribing fragments of oral history collected across the country by the Citizen Archives of Pakistan.

"History for the longest amount of time has been limited to the people who were the rulers or the winners but history has a larger scope. It has individuals who get affected. It has cultures that get affected," said Aliya Tayyabi, director of the archives.

Race against time

Sukhwant Kaur, 78, had always struggled to find the words to explain her family's terrifying escape to the Indian side of the border.

Sitting in her home in Amritsar in north India, the grandmother can still recall with startling clarity the horrors she witnessed as a child of eight.

A mother asking her son to drown her in a river. A small pond with corpses floating in it that was the only place to find water. A woman cutting the umbilical cord of her newborn child with the only thing she could find – a stick of sugar cane.