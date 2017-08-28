US Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a former four-star general with well over a decade of experience operating in the volatile operational landscape of the Middle East, met with Turkey’s leadership on Wednesday as part of his regional tour.

At the top of the agenda was the ever present thorny subject of Turkey’s ongoing fight against PKK militants and the US support for the Syrian wing of the PKK, the PYD — nominally part of the ‘rebranded’ Syrian Democratic Forces organization that are fighting side by side with US special forces operators and marines.

Tensions have been simmering as US officials have made multiple and highly visible visits in Syria to meet with senior members of the PYD leadership as part of the ongoing effort to battle Daesh in Raqqa. Further complicating matters have been indications that the PYD has received advanced heavy weaponry such as the TOW anti-tank guided missile system.

Turkish backed Syrian rebels who are also fighting Daesh as part of the Euphrates Shield operation have claimed that the PYD deployed the US built TOW missiles against them in recent clashes. The US Special Envoy to the anti-Daesh Coalition Brett McGurk has called upon all sides to focus on a common effort to combat and defeat Daesh. Nonetheless, the PYD’s broader strategic objectives and political ideology remain singularly determined to carve out an autonomous state in Northern Syria and to consolidate as much as possible a contiguous territory to advance their overarching goal of independence.

And despite repeated assurances by the US that the PYD has become a wholly separate entity from the PKK, PYD fighters themselves told a Western reporter this week that such a division between the two groups was a “fantasy.”

Moreover, Osman Ocalan, the younger brother of Abdullah Ocalan, founder of the PKK admitted to being behind the creation of the PYD. A recent report analysing PKK activities in Syria, found that all top level leaders are from the Qandil mountains, a safe haven for the PKK in Iraq. The second layer is 80% PKK trained with the leader being a PKK veteran.

So, the question remains, did the discussion behind closed doors between Secretary Mattis and President Erdogan truly lead to a breakthrough in smoothing out this major point of contention between Ankara and Washington?

According to former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Matthew Bryza, “Secretary Mattis’ visit to Ankara seems to have been successful in terms of reducing politico-military tension between the US and Turkey, restoring mutual trust, and identifying significant and practical areas of cooperation in fighting terrorism."

These confidence building measures focusing on defeating ISIS and the PKK has had the aim of allying some Turkish fears of post war governance in Raqqa and Tal Afar respectively.