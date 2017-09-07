Over the last two and a half years, a new form of Hindu majoritarian violence has taken root in India. It is a form of gruesome collective vigilantism.

The wave of lynchings, and a near-normalisation of the scenes of crowds flogging Muslim men, has marked a new low for India’s democracy. Almost every other week there's news that a mob has publicly flogged a Muslim man. In between the news of floggings there comes news of lynchings.

This is the new normal.

In every incident, the mobs are made up of ordinary Hindu citizens accusing the victims of either eating beef or intending to do so. Any form of perceived disrespect for cows, considered holy by Hindus, is broadly claimed as a motivation for the acts of lynching.

How should we proceed to make sense of this violence? That a state controlled comprehensively by Hindu Nationalists is violent - should hardly be surprising. It should not be surprising to anyone who has seriously thought about Hindu Nationalism’s potential for violence. What is it then that should surprise and shock us? What are the questions that we must ask?

* * *

In Hitler’s Willing Executioners, writing about the complicity of ordinary Germans in exterminating Jews, Daniel Goldhagen offers an extraordinary suggestion.

The suggestion points at what we must consider when trying to understand killing operations undertaken by ordinary members of a society. We must consider, he asserts, the phenomenological world of the executioners; their emotional or mental regimes from which they derive their motivation. To be able to do so, Goldhagen suggests, we must describe for ourselves “every gruesome image that the executioners beheld, and every cry of anguish and pain that they heard.”

This consideration is crucial in order to understand the motivations that make ordinary citizens undertake killing operations.

For ordinary citizens to undertake killing operations, the motivation, therefore, is not the defined agendas but something else; a specific common belief about the world around them, and what that world should look like.

This 'common belief' acts as a lever of coordination among the multitude. One must keep in mind that for the making of collective violence, there must exist a certain degree of coordination among the executioners; an organising principle.

When the violence is led by organized groups, it is plausible to argue that it is they who provide such a principle. But when crowds of ordinary citizens appear anytime and anywhere to perform executions - a particular kind of conception about the world, about the way of life in it, has to be a norm within the broader community of killers. Without that norm—a common cognitive frame—it is difficult to reason how ordinary citizens can spontaneously come together and overcome what social scientists call collective action dilemmas, and kill.

* * *

Should one be content with accepting that eating, or the intention to eat beef, is a causal force behind violence of this scale and method?

Hindu Nationalist violence is hardly new to Indian society. The country is known for large-scale destruction, terror, and murder associated with episodes of communal violence instigated, organized, and led by militant Hindu Nationalist groups.

More importantly, the protection of the cow has always been a slogan of the Hindu Nationalist movement. Militant Hindu Nationalist groups, like the VHP and Bajrang Dal, have in the past committed violence for this cause. Yet in the past, the violence never assumed the form of routine lynchings by ordinary Hindu citizens.

As a method, lynching is an act of unspeakable horror. There is an absolute asymmetry of power. It is a mob versus an individual, who is often defenceless and begging for life.

Given the nature of the act, the proximity involved between the victim’s body and the hands of the executioners, it is very likely that blood and bone fly about, often landing on the killers, smirching their faces and staining their clothes. It is possible that the cries and wails of the victim facing imminent slaughter reverberate in the executioners’ ears.

Yet the killers go ahead and lynch.

This is why following Goldhagen’s suggestion becomes crucial. One must ask: what kind of mental conceptions, cognitive and value frames, from which the killers draw their motivation, make performing the act of lynching possible? In other words, what is the phenomenological world of the killers like?

There is a simplified answer to this question. The cognitive frames of the lynch mobs are shaped by xenophobic Hindu Nationalist hate. Hindu Nationalism, as Ashutosh Varshney once put it, like Afrikaner nationalism in South Africa or the anti-Semitism of Hitler is an example of the nationalism of exclusion “driven substantially by hatred and/or deep-rooted condescension”.

The vile hate it embodies for the “Muslim other” is so intense that it has forced some of those who have spent decades studying it to make admissions that scholars rarely make publicly.

In the introductory chapter of his book, Wages of Violence, Thomas Blom Hansen writes, “One cannot remain neutral when working with violent nationalist organizations such as Shiv Sena, or the Hindu Nationalist movement, their local activists, followers, and sympathizers. Their discourse, style, and aims were, and remain, the antithesis to everything I ever believed in, politically and ethically.”

The more pressing question then becomes the how, not the what, of the question: how do ordinary members of a nation, in large numbers, come to acquire the cognitive frames that motivate them to lynch?

For the lynchings to become routine in the way they have in India, a considerable number of a nation’s members must come to harbour a willingness to be potential killers. It is only then that a regime can tap in to this willingness and provide the institutional environment in which free will, translates into practice.

* * *

As the lynchings have normalised, a lot of outrage has appeared in sections of the Indian press condemning the violence. Liberal Indian writers have expressed shock, sometimes sounding mournful, over the slipping away of Nehru and Gandhi’s vision of a plural India.

Largely, the argument is that the Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ascent to the helm of political power in March 2014, and the comprehensive manner in which it happened, has created the conditions for unbridled expressions of Hindu Nationalist violence.

In generalized terms, a change within the polity has created conditions in society which allow members of one community to lynch the members of another.

Unfortunately, however, the causal argument, as well as the reactions of surprise, have established an impression that the violence has appeared suddenly.

In other words, the arguments make the hitherto unseen form of violence—lynchings—appear as if there is no genealogy behind it. The BJP’s electoral victory has been made to appear like a critical juncture, as if there were an India before March 2014 and a different India after it.

There is a similar disowning tendency, which Gyanendra Pandey, in his Remembering Partition, points to within Indian historiography when trying to make sense of the partition’s apocalyptic violence; a tendency to say this is not ours; that the violence goes against the fundamentals of Indian tradition and history.

Is it so? Can we say that those who constitute the lynch mobs are not shaped by and do not operate in a particular social and historical context, that they do not bring with them prior elaborate conceptions of the world, ones that are perhaps common to their society?

To make the violence appear as sudden, as if it exists outside of the historical temporality, is a terrible mistake. Doing so will prevent any collective attempt, no matter how small, to ask perhaps the most pressing question for Indian society right now—how did India get here?

* * *

My own experience is relevant here.

A few years ago, at a protest in New Delhi, I narrowly missed what could have been a fatal head injury. On that day, 43 year old Afzal Guru, a Kashmiri Muslim, convicted in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack had been hanged at the break of dawn in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.