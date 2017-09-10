Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a tomb of a prominent goldsmith dedicated to the god Amun and the mummies of a woman and her two children, the antiquities ministry said on Saturday.

The finds were made in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the Nile in Luxor, famed for its temples and burial grounds.

The tomb dated back to Egypt's 18th dynasty New Kingdom era - around 15th century BC, said Egypt's Minister of Antiquities Khaled Al Anani on Saturday.

"The work did not finish yet and we're continuing and working to find more objects and more tombs," he said.

The site includes a courtyard and niche where a statue of the goldsmith Amenemhat and his wife and one of his sons, as well as two burial shafts, the ministry said in a statement.

"Amun's Goldsmith, Amenemhat"

The tomb of "Amun's Goldsmith, Amenemhat" contained a sculpture carved into a recess of him seated beside his wife, the ministry said.