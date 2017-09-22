In a speech before the United Nations on Tuesday, President Trump branded North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “ rocket man ,” borrowing a term from an John Elton song.

However, Trump, is also a rocket man. So is Vladimir Putin. They all use “rockets,” or more specifically cruise and ballistic missiles to send political message to their rival “rocket men.”

Within the span of three months, from April 2017 to June 2017, the US, Iran, and Russia have all lobbed missiles over the skies of Syria, not for tactical military reasons, but to send symbolic political messages to their rivals, a form of “missile diplomacy”.

While far away from the Middle East, North Korea’s missile tests are connected to the region, as they're part of a 21st century global trend.

Missiles are not just military weapons, but tools to achieve a political objective in conflicts where war has not been officially declared. Like drones, they are unmanned weapons. Whereas drones, some of which are operated by the CIA , fly in the shadows, these missile tests are meant to generate media attention - a public proclamation of each state’s political weight.

America’s Rocket Diplomat

In April this year, Trump launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air force base in the Homs province, the purported site of where the nerve agent sarin was loaded onto airplanes that attacked a village in the rebel-held Idlib province.

The purpose of the attack was not to destroy the site, per se. Advanced warning had been given to Russia—and thus the Syrians—that the missiles would be launched, and it was evacuated before hand.

First, the attacks were political as it delivered a symbolic message to the international community that the US would take concrete action to discipline a country that violates the norm of WMD use.

Second, Trump authorised this attack to ostensibly demonstrate that he took a harder line against Syria, unlike his predecessor Barrack Obama. Trump’s actions represented the first time the US attacked Assad’s forces since the civil war began six years ago.

However, Trump’s missile attack only prodded other actors in the Syrian civil war to conduct their own missile diplomacy.

Iran’s Rocket Diplomacy

In retaliation to an ISIS (Daesh) attack in Tehran, on 18 June , the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched six Zolfaghar ballistic missiles, with a range of around 700km, against ISIS targets in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

While the target may have been ISIS, the strike sent diplomatic signals to players both in the region and internationally.