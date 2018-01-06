The PKK terrorist organisation has waged a war on the Turkish state for more than three decades, killing around 40,000 people and causing an outflow of both people and capital in southeastern provinces like Hakkari.

Residents say just a couple of years ago, Hakkari was a wreck due to the terror group’s attacks.

Even water was supplied for only a few hours a day.

“We had moved to Istanbul for seven years to keep our children safe and returned when things got calmer,” says Latif Tuncer, a restaurant owner.

Meanwhile, the government acknowledges that there have been issues of governance as well.