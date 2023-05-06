Saturday, May 6, 2023

Six Ukrainian emergency workers have been killed by Russian fire while demining in the southern region of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said.

"Six of our specialists were killed," the State Emergency Service said on Telegram, adding they had "come under fire while performing demining tasks in the Kherson region".

Follow more updates 👇

1631 GMT — Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia

The car of a prominent pro-Kremlin novelist has exploded in Russia, injuring him and killing his driver, Russia's state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency and law enforcement officials.

The incident involving the car of Zakhar Prilepin, a well-known nationalist writer and an ardent supporter of what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, took place in the region of Nizhny Novgorod , about 400 kilometres east of Moscow.

It is the third explosion involving prominent pro-Kremlin figures since the start of the war in Ukraine.

1630 GMT — Car blast suspect followed Ukrainian orders: Moscow

Russian investigators have said the suspect in a car blast that wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin had "acted on the instructions" of Ukrainian agents.

"Investigators of the Russian investigative committee are probing Alexander Permyakov's involvement in the attempt to assassinate Zakhar Prilepin," the body said.

"During the interrogation he testified that he acted on the instructions from the Ukrainian special services," it added.

1621 GMT — Hand Bakhmut positions to Chechen forces, Wagner chief asks Moscow

The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner has asked Moscow to let him hand over his positions in the flashpoint Ukraine city of Bakhmut to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Wagner fighters are leading the battle for Bakhmut, during which rivalries between Prigozhin and the Russian army have come to the surface.

"I ask you to issue a combat order before 00:00 (2100 GMT) on May 10 concerning the transfer of the positions of the Wagner paramilitary units in Bakhmut and its periphery, to the units of the Akhmat battalion," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a letter to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

1508 – GMT Russia says it downed Ukrainian missile over Crimea

Russia has said its forces downed a Ukrainian missile over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, amid an expected offensive by Kiev.

"Air defence forces shot down a ballistic missile over the Republic of Crimea. The missile was launched with Ukraine's Grom-2 system," the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said on social media.

"There was no damage or casualties."

1303 GMT — Three pilots returned from captivity in Ukraine: Russia