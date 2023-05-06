Tens of thousands of Israelis have demonstrated against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary.

Protesters on Saturday demanded the changes to be scrapped rather than delayed.

The protests have been held on a weekly basis for most of the year and they continued despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing in March that he was postponing the proposalsto reach a compromise agreement.

Organizers of the protests, now in their 18th week, say they want to ramp up the pressure on Netanyahu’s government and lawmakers after the parliament resumed its work this week following a month-long recess.

In Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub and epicentre of the protests, protestors held a large banner addressing Netanyahu that read, “You will never be a dictator!”

Related Thousands of Israelis rally in pro-Netanyahu protests

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his partners in Israel’s most hardline coalition in its history the final say in appointing judges.