A shooter has opened fire at an outlet mall north of Dallas in Texas state and emergency officials confirmed nine deaths, including the gunman, and said many wounded people were rushed to area hospitals.

"[We] found seven deceased individuals on scene. We transported nine individuals to the hospital... Of those we transported, two have since died," said fire chief Jonathan Boyd of Allen, the Dallas suburb where the shooting took place.

Some of the victims in Saturday's shooting were as young as five years old, US-broadcaster CNN reported.

The gunman, whom authorities said they believe acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall, the city's police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.

Authorities initially thought there might be a second shooter at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in the city of Allen, 40 kilometres north of Dallas, CNN said.

Police combed through stores in the mall, and photos and drone video from the scene showed shoppers and store employees rushing into parking lots.

Video footage from local media showed police officers hurrying shoppers out of the mall, with squad cars and emergency vehicles parked near entryways.

Blood could be seen on sidewalks outside the mall and white sheets covering what appeared to be bodies.

Dashcam video that circulated online showed a gunman step out of a vehicle outside the mall and immediately start shooting at people on the sidewalk. More than three dozen shots could be heard as the vehicle recording the video drove off.

Witnesses who were at the Allen Premium Outlets told The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground.