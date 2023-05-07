Tears have flown amid heartfelt embraces as Mexican families were allowed brief reunions at the border with relatives who migrated to the United States.

As a mariachi band played the popular song "Las Mananitas," about 150 families passed over the Rio Grande on Saturday to meet with loved ones they had not seen for years.

Margarita Pina could not hide her emotion as she waited to greet her son, whom she hadn't seen since he left home two years ago in the middle of the pandemic to seek a better future in the US.

"It's very hard because we don’t know what they're suffering over there," Pina said.

Knowing their meeting would be limited to only five minutes, Pina said she would take advantage of the limited time to tell him "that we still love you very much."

It was the 10th edition of the "Hugs, not walls" event, which was organised by humanitarian groups near the Casa de Adobe Museum in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, which sprawls across the border from El Paso, Texas.