The 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye will go down in history as a milestone in women’s political participation in the democratic process, capped by the youngest parliamentary candidate in the country ever.

18-year-old Nisa Alptekin, the parliamentary candidate for Izmir representing the governing AK Party, is symbolic of a significant surge in women and young people’s political participation in the electoral process.

With more candidates like Alptekin stepping up to contest the elections, Türkiye’s political landscape is poised to transform with increased representation.

Here is a look at women's participation in Turkish politics.

Women in parliament

Women have always played an important part in Türkiye’s politics.

In the last elections, women parliamentarians made up 18 percent of the 600 seats in Türkiye’s parliament. This number is likely to increase with more female candidates in the fray.

The AK Party's candidate list has 113 women among the 600 candidates, and female candidates take first place in Agri, Düzce, Edirne, and Osmaniye.

Since coming to the political stage, the AK Party under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership has also assigned several women in government positions , including the longest serving minister Nimet Bas with over 6 years in her posts.

The governing AK Party, after a legislation in 2013, also allowed women with headscarves to become a member of parliament and work at government institutions.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has 90 female candidates among its 600 candidates running for the parliament in Türkiye’s May 14th elections , and women are on the top three lists of 18 provinces.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has 147 women candidates among the 600 candidates, and seven women candidates ranked first in the list of CHP. Meanwhile, candidates of Saadet Party, Demokrat Party, Deva Party, and Gelecek Party are running on the main opposition CHP’s list in all provinces as members of the Nation’s Alliance.

The IYI Party party has 152 female candidates among the 600 candidates, and the PKK terror group linked HDP, has 193 women among the 490 candidates nominated from the party that entered the elections under the umbrella of the Yesil Sol Party.