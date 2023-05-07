Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan held “candid and in-depth” talks in Islamabad on Sunday to go over a host of issues, mainly peace and security.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for an exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity, according to an official statement.

The two top diplomats reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

On peace and security, it added, they emphasized the need for enhanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepen bilateral cooperation.