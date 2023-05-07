WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan, Afghanistan hold ‘candid, in-depth’ bilateral talks in Islamabad
Pakistan’s FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Afghanistan’s Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi for an exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity.
Pakistan, Afghanistan hold ‘candid, in-depth’ bilateral talks in Islamabad
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) council of foreign ministers' meeting, in Goa, India, Friday, May 5, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
May 7, 2023

Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan held “candid and in-depth” talks in Islamabad on Sunday to go over a host of issues, mainly peace and security.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for an exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity, according to an official statement.

The two top diplomats reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in the statement.

On peace and security, it added, they emphasized the need for enhanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepen bilateral cooperation.

RelatedIndia's decision to end Kashmir special status hurt talks: Pakistan FM
Recommended

“Regarding bilateral and transit trade, the two sides stressed the importance of removing impediments to trade in order to advance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity,” the statement further said.

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister and acting minister for commerce and industry are on a visit to Pakistan from May 5-8, accompanied with high-level delegations.

Besides holding bilateral meetings, Muttaqi also participated in the trilateral dialogue with the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, where the three sides agreed to advance political engagement and counter-terrorism cooperation, and enhance trade, investments and connectivity under the trilateral framework.

RelatedChina, Pakistan 'ready' to help in Afghanistan's reconstruction
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine