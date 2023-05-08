Monday, May 8, 2023

Russia has effectively stopped the Black sea grain deal by refusing to register incoming vessels, Ukraine's reconstruction ministry said.

Ukrainian Black Sea ports were blockaded last year, but access to three of them was cleared last July under a deal between Moscow and Kiev that was brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations.

"The Russian Federation once again effectively stopped the Grain Initiative by refusing to register incoming vessels and carry out their inspections. This approach contradicts the terms of the current agreement," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It said that 90 ships, including 62 vessels for loading, were waiting in Türkiye's territorial waters for approval to go to Ukrainian ports.

The deal expires on May 18 but Türkiye and the UN are working to extend the deal.

Follow more updates 👇

1139 GMT — Russian shelling wounds eight people in Ukraine's Kherson region

Russian artillery shelling has wounded eight people, including a nine-year-old boy in two villages in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, regional officials said.

Six civilians were wounded in the village of Stanislav on the right bank of the Dnipro estuary, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two others were hurt in Antonivka on Kherson's outskirts, said military administration chief Roman Mrochko.

The two people in Antonivka had been near one of the many "invincibility points" that Ukraine set up nationwide to provide access to electricity, heating, water and other basic services for civilians facing outages caused by Russian air strikes.

1129 GMT — EU prepares new sanctions against Russia

EU envoys are set to discuss new sanctions related to Russia’s war on Ukraine as the European Commission has prepared a new package, an official has announced.

Speaking at the daily news briefing, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson Eric Mamer confirmed that the EU executive body’s “proposal for the 11th package of sanctions was sent out to the member states” on Friday.

The EU ambassadors will discuss the draft on Wednesday, he added.

“This package will be focusing on the implementation of sanctions, their effectiveness and how we avoid the evasion of sanctions,” Mamer explained.

He said the new measures will address trade with Russia as the EU wants to “ensure that Russia isn't receiving imports from other countries.”

1108 GMT - EU aims to blacklist several Chinese firms to tighten Russia sanctions

The European Union's executive has proposed blacklisting several Chinese companies and curbing exports to nations seen as involved in bypassing Russia trade restrictions under the latest set of sanctions against Moscow for the war against Ukraine.

Seven companies in China would be subject to an asset freeze in the EU, said diplomats familiar with the proposal, in what would be a first for the bloc to punish China over accusations of Beijing's role in aiding Russia's war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China was urging the EU not to take the "wrong path", and that it was prepared to take action to safeguard its rights and interests.

"China opposes actions that use China-Russia cooperation as a pretext to impose illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China," Wang said at a regular news conference.

1104 GMT - Ukraine looms over Chinese foreign minister's European visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Europe this week, Beijing has said, as China pushes to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict and rebuild ties with the continent.

Beijing has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in Russia's war in Ukraine, with President Xi Jinping last month holding his first call with Kiev's leader since Moscow's offensive began.

But recent comments by China's ambassador to France questioning the sovereignty of ex-Soviet states threw its neutral stance into question, and a position paper from Beijing on ending the conflict was met with scepticism by the United States and NATO.

1025 GMT - Ukraine downs Russian drones in overnight strikes

Ukraine air defenses have shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kiev in Russia’s latest nighttime assault, as attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin's forces killed three civilians, officials said.

Five people in the capital were injured by falling drone debris, according to Serhii Popko, head of the Kiev City Military Administration. Air raid alarms sounded for more than three hours during the night.

Drone wreckage struck a two-story apartment building in Kiev’s western Svyatoshynskyi district, while other debris struck a car parked nearby, setting it on fire, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post.

1003 GMT - Russian shelling hits power networks

Russian shelling has damaged electricity distribution networks in five Ukrainian regions overnight, Ukraine's state grid operator said.

"The night attack by drones did not damage the main energy infrastructure," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

"However, due to Russian shelling along the frontline and border shelling, there is again damage to distribution networks in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions."

Ukraine's energy system has survived months of Russian missile and drone attacks that have at times left millions without power or heating during the cold winter months.

But fast repairs, equipment supplied by Ukraine's Western partners and favourable weather for hydro-power stations have allowed Kiev to restore power supplies and even start small electricity exports to neighbouring countries.

0540 GMT - Russia launches large-scale strikes across Ukraine