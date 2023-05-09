Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a "huge" deal, a source with knowledge of the negotiations has said.

"Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season," said the source on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity and without naming the club.

"The contract is exceptional. It's huge. We are just finalising some small details," the source added.

Asked about the comments, Messi's current club Paris Saint-Germain simply noted that he remains under contract until June 30.

A separate PSG source said: "If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier."