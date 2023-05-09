WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli air strike on Gaza
The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday rises to 15.
Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli air strike on Gaza
Smoke rises following second Israeli strike in less than 24 hours, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. / Photo: Reuters
May 9, 2023

Two Palestinians were killed in a fresh Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that two other Palestinians were injured in the attack.

According to witnesses, the airstrike targeted a car in the town of al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The new deaths bring to 15 the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday. Four children and four women were among the fatalities.

Recommended

Palestinian factions in Gaza have vowed to retaliate against the Israeli airstrikes that killed three top military commanders from the Islamic Jihad movement.

Several countries and regional bodies have condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

At least 125 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures.

Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

READMORE: 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine